Indicators: IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4

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IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4:

Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.

IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4

Author: Rodi Chamii

 

Good indicator, for good habit.

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Ikan_Terbang:
Good indicator, for good habit.

The download link is top left of the first post.

Link

IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4
IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4
  • www.mql5.com
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.
[Deleted]  
Ikan_Terbang:

Good indicator, for good habit.

<Deleted>

Thanks Mate !!! Enjoy it

[Deleted]  
Keith Watford:

The download link is top left of the first post.

Link

Thanks Keith for your comment and yeah the link is correct

 
Mr. Rodi it is indeed an excellent indicator. Thank you very much
[Deleted]  
abid mumtaz:
Mr. Rodi it is indeed an excellent indicator. Thank you very much

Hello @abid mumtaz thanks

Happy trading

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