Indicators: IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4
Good indicator, for good habit.
<Deleted>
Ikan_Terbang:
Good indicator, for good habit.
Good indicator, for good habit.
The download link is top left of the first post.
IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4
- www.mql5.com
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.
Ikan_Terbang:
Good indicator, for good habit.
<Deleted>
Thanks Mate !!! Enjoy it
Mr. Rodi it is indeed an excellent indicator. Thank you very much
abid mumtaz:
Mr. Rodi it is indeed an excellent indicator. Thank you very much
Mr. Rodi it is indeed an excellent indicator. Thank you very much
Hello @abid mumtaz thanks
Happy trading
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4:
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.
Author: Rodi Chamii