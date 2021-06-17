Working with Databases - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The german documentation is horrible.. Sometimes I am very confused. Nevertheless, I will be better (thanks to you!) and can help at least in the German forum at some topics.
At the bottom of this post a table is attached. This table includes additional course data, such as the "number of trades". From these M1 data I would like to make an indicator which shows me for example the number of trades of every bar.
The additional course data is from a custom symbol. I have about 200 Custom symbols. Each custom symbol has about 1 000 000 lines. Therefore, I thought that a database would be the smartest solution. Do you agree with that?
Probably. Not sure it's faster than a simple file, it depends.
Anyway, you need to read all at once at the start, then only update with new data.
the inversionNumber is ONLY used for sanity sake so i can see the DB is being updated !
First run
Second run
The Database snippet seems there's a BLOB !
BUT as you can see the values are not being read back
Code below all error checking removed for clarity.
Any help really appreciated !