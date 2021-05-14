MT5 has a jupyter notebook embedded?
I was configuring my MT5 instance and found a jupyter.ini file into config folder (C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\FB9...6C1\config). I searched for some information about it in MetaQuotes docs and this forum but I dont found anything. Do you know about this file?
I have it too -
I think - it is some settings about the following:
NotebookApp.disable_check_xsrfBool=True
It's something related to python integration.
Project Jupyter
- jupyter.org
The Jupyter Notebook is a web-based interactive computing platform. The notebook combines live code, equations, narrative text, visualizations, interactive dashboards and other media.
