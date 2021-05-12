how can open many orders whenenver meet trading condition
LONNV: I want to open orders whenever meet trade condition.I mean I dont want to open multiple orders in same price.
So test if you already have an open order before (possibly) opening more.
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I want to open orders whenever meet trade condition.I mean I dont want to open multiple orders in same price.
Example price will open whenever previous highest or lowest condition meet.
I get problem in overlapping orders
here my codes
Can someone help me.
I will thanks for your help.