order not getting expire
I don't understand what I am doing wrong here
but I bet its related to datetime expirrry =
Alain Verleyen:
You need to check SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE to see if this is allowed for your symbol.
int expiration=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE); if (expiration == true) Print("Pending Order Expiration is allowed on this symbol"); else { Print("Pending Order Expiration is NOT allowed on this symbol"); }
i tested this
(USDCAD,H4) Pending Order Expiration is NOT allowed on this symbol
order is created but its not expiring after 1 min