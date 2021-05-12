Chart after backtest
Is there any way to NOT show the chart that opens after backtesting?
victorbosh :
Yes there is. After the test, go to the 'Backtest' tab and right click on 'Auto Open Cahrt':
Thanks! It is not very intuitive
