Chart after backtest

Is there any way to NOT show the chart that opens after backtesting?
 
victorbosh :
Yes there is. After the test, go to the 'Backtest' tab and right click on 'Auto Open Cahrt':

 
Thanks! It is not very intuitive 
 
victorbosh:
For sure it's not, you need to run a backtest to be able to disable the option.
