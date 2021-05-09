Saving optimization.

Hello,
Can someone tell me, what I must to do after finished optymalization. Click modify strategy, preferences of strategy and save to file.SET or something? And where i must to put downloaded history in CSV? 
 
Jakub Mitrega:
Optimization results are automatcally saved in MT5, you can always recover them through the Optimization Results tab.



 
On mt4 also?

 
I don't see the same option in MT4, but I may be wrong.

