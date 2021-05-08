Trade History Over Expert Window

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Hello to All

Is It possible correct the situation  where the "Trade History" shows over the expert Panel/Window? I tried several changes in code, with no success. The  print screen shows the problem...



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audreyn: Is It possible correct the situation  where the "Trade History" shows over the expert Panel/Window? I tried several changes in code, with no success. The  print screen shows the problem...

Is that your own code or that of someone else's code, or maybe a Market product?

In all the cases, the source code will have to be corrected so that the Z-Order of the Graphic Objects are correct!

 

Thank you Fernando

It´s a my project. I try to play with the  ZOrder with no success, from the Max integer to min integer, just to be sure. 

The documentation about ZOrder stands that Zorder is about  events priority and not object draw and in some forum articles I saw people reaffirming that.

Quoting...

ZOrder: Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart (CHARTEVENT_CLICK). The default zero value is set when creating an object; the priority can be increased if necessary. When objects are placed one atop another, only one of them with the highest priority will receive the CHARTEVENT_CLICK event.

And an article (Mql4, but the same symptoms)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/324185

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events
  • www.mql5.com
Types of Chart Events - Chart Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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