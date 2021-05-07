Experts: Three stochastic
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Three stochastic:
Triple Stochastic Ea. fully customizable. Stops are placed above highs and lows your option to place stop at high or lowest price of the last x number of candles. The two larger stochastics must be in same direction then waits for a cross in the same direction on the smaller stochastic. option to place target at any % of SL - 100 would be a 1:1 rr. 200 1:2 ect. here is a trading ea https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66540?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating004%3athree+stochastic
Author: Max Eric Carlson