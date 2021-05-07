Get the X symbols with highest volume in a week without crash MT5
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I'm trying to get the 100 more transacted stocks of the last week (stocks only; no options; no indexes; no any other).
To do this, I created the function below, but I'm unable to run the MT5 with it because in some time the MT5 crashs with unknown runtime error.
When I call SymbolsTotal(false) the results is > 72k.
I notice that MT5 download the history data of the symbols automatically and I think that it's the cause of the problem. All symbols showed in the log (below) are options and I only got then to see the ISIN. I didn't need the history.
There is some way to disable the automatic history download OR a better way to do what I want?
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