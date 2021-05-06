Trading panel / dashboard / portfolio overview

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Hi!
I run several EA's on my MT4-terminal and like an overview of performance on one screen. I've found an old "indicator" that gave me that, but now it needs updates and the creator is gone...
Anyone seen something similar in the market?