Custom Symbol and additional Inputs
Claudius Marius Walter:Not with standard features. You would have to code it entirely yourself.
Hello everybody
Additionally, in my case I have the number of long and short trades per minute and would like to implement this data into my Custom symbol, too.
Hello everybody
I would like to create a custom symbol and found that i have more data from my provider then actually needed. MT5 only needs the following data:
Additionally, in my case I have the number of long and short trades per minute and would like to implement this data into my Custom symbol, too.
Is there any possibility to implement more data than actually needed?
Thanks in advance:)
Thank you Alain,
that seems to be my only way
that seems to be my only way
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Hello everybody
I would like to create a custom symbol and found that i have more data from my provider then actually needed. MT5 only needs the following data:
Additionally, in my case I have the number of long and short trades per minute and would like to implement this data into my Custom symbol, too.
Is there any possibility to implement more data than actually needed?
Thanks in advance:)