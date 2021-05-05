Custom Symbol and additional Inputs

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Hello everybody

I would like to create a custom symbol and found that i have more data from my provider then actually needed. MT5 only needs the following data:


Additionally, in my case I have the number of long and short trades per minute and would like to implement this data into my Custom symbol, too.

Is there any possibility to implement more data than actually needed?


Thanks in advance:)
 

 
Claudius Marius Walter:

Hello everybody

I would like to create a custom symbol and found that i have more data from my provider then actually needed. MT5 only needs the following data:


Additionally, in my case I have the number of long and short trades per minute and would like to implement this data into my Custom symbol, too.

Is there any possibility to implement more data than actually needed?


Thanks in advance:)
 

Not with standard features. You would have to code it entirely yourself.
 
Thank you Alain,

that seems to be my only way
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