docs.mql4.com Access is denied

New comment
 

Hi, I don't know what is a problem I not make such a thing to interrupt server I browse site 1-2 days ago lastly why is access denied?


 
No idea. Seems, something is blocked your internet to this website.
Because I have no problem with it: https://docs.mql4.com/
MQL4 Reference
MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
MQL4 Reference
 
Sergey Golubev:
No idea. Seems, something is blocked your internet to this website.
Because I have no problem with it: https://docs.mql4.com/

I am seeing the same issue here. Many pages are returning the 403 error...

 
Working now.
New comment