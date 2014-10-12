Want to see your indicator works ? Хотите увидеть свои индикаторные торговые работ?
Yeah, i have done that several times
Yes, you have done a good step, because it must be done :)
I hope my friends use it first to complete the setup until optimum (input parameter) for their indicators
by testing for years by years data in backtest before use it in the real "game" in the market.
as we know trading fx is not easy and costly (capital, time, health need treatment because the loss will make people stress, etc).
Thank you sister. I have downloaded.
Is it possible for it to test MTF(multitimeframe) indicators?
Thank you sister. I have downloaded.
Is it possible for it to test MTF(multitimeframe) indicators?
Yes, you welcome :)
We know that the backtest MT4 current version still read the data on which option should be selected timeframe in early before we run the backtest.
Maybe we should wait for the next version update.
But, maybe you can please try it first, who knows it is useful :)
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Hello,
Want to see your indicator works ?
Хотите увидеть свои индикаторные торговые работ?
Run EAIndiTester with Visual mode for any period and time frame you want,
then simply apply your indicator on the chart as usual.
You can also use template "clean-chart.tpl" to clean up the visual chart.
You will see how your indicator works :)
Привет всем,
Хотите увидеть свои индикаторные торговые работ?
Запустите "EAIndiTester" в backtester с визуальной режиме за любой период и масштабировать вы хотите.
Тогда просто применить свой индикатор на графике, как обычно.
Вы также можете использовать шаблон "очистку chart.tpl" навести порядок в диаграмму.
Вы увидите, как работает ваш индикатор )
С уважением,
Sincerely,
Yohana.