Re: 0% error on my signal
This is very well-known situation existing for the many years (I mean: "everybody knows").
The answers of admins are from 2017 and from 2015:
----------------
Your signal (this 348.81% monthly growth was ignored by the automated system):
----------------
"abnormal monthly growth .." - it is reply from admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2017.05.04 17:53You should understand that Signals with such a huge growth do not live long. Therefore, such growths are ignored to protect potential subscribers.
about drawdown - reply from admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
read this thread: Signals - Reliability
- 2018.12.07
- www.mql5.com
Signals - Reliability
- 2018.12.07
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
I noticed one of my signal suddenly switched to 0%.
May i kindly enquire why that happened?
Abnormal monthly growths (usually over 150%) are ignored by the system, because they are considered as dangerous for subscribers.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I noticed one of my signal suddenly switched to 0%.
May i kindly enquire why that happened?