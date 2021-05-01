Re: 0% error on my signal

Hi, 

I noticed one of my signal suddenly switched to 0%. 

May i kindly enquire why that happened? 
 

This is very well-known situation existing for the many years (I mean: "everybody knows").
The answers of admins are from 2017 and from 2015:

Your signal (this 348.81% monthly growth was ignored by the automated system):

"abnormal monthly growth .." - it is reply from admin:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signals Service FAQ

Rashid Umarov , 2017.05.04 17:53

You should understand that Signals with such a huge growth do not live long. Therefore, such growths are ignored to protect potential subscribers.

about drawdown - reply from admin:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signals Service FAQ

Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42

The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.

read this thread: Signals - Reliability

This situation is very well-known one during the many years existing (since 2015), and all signal providers should read this thread before creating the signal for example:
Abnormal monthly growths (usually over 150%) are ignored by the system, because they are considered as dangerous for subscribers.

