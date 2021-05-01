EA is not working properly !!!
Hello!
EA closes positions at the time of their opening.
Any ideas how we can fix it?
Fix your code
амандо:
Поправете вашия код
Поправете вашия код
It must be easy, but not for me. My coder who did it doesn't suit me.
Ivaylo Melkov: EA closes positions at the time of their opening. Any ideas how we can fix it?
How do you expect us to help without any code or details? We can't help if we can't see your code! So, show your code, or hire someone to fix it for you, if you don't know how
Please don't just add your code as regular text. Its useless that way.
For small amount of text use the "</>" button in the toolbar to add code, so that it is properly formatted.
For large code files, instead just attach the file to your post. This is your case!
So, please EDIT your previous post, don't create a new one, and remove all that code text, and attach the file instead.
Ivaylo Melkov:Please insert your code correctly: when editing a post, press the button , then paste the code into the window that appears, or use the button
***
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register