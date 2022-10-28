MQL5 Take Profit Code is Not Working

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Hi All,

I have just started learning on how to code using meta editor and I am facing an issue as described below:

- For instance on an ideal sell trade; 

Entry Price : 1.2220

Stop Loss (SAR VALUE) : 1.2240 "Entry Price +20 pips"

Ideal Take Profit Level: 1.2220 (EP) - 50pips (Stop Loss distance from EP times 2.5x) = 1.2170


However, my EA as it is now is getting back the same value as the Entry Price for the Stop loss level - 1.19874.


Here is the fraction of the code which I think I've screwed something up.

if (signal =="sell" && PositionsTotal()<1)

trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,(SARvalue),(Bid - (((SARvalue - Bid)*2.5)*_Point)),NULL);


Your advise is much appreciated. Thanks. 

 
kandasami:

Hi All,

I have just started learning on how to code using meta editor and I am facing an issue as described below:

- For instance on an ideal sell trade; 

Entry Price : 1.2220

Stop Loss (SAR VALUE) : 1.2240 "Entry Price +20 pips"

Ideal Take Profit Level: 1.2220 (EP) - 50pips (Stop Loss distance from EP times 2.5x) = 1.2170


However, my EA as it is now is getting back the same value as the Entry Price for the Stop loss level - 1.19874.


Here is the fraction of the code which I think I've screwed something up.

if (signal =="sell" && PositionsTotal()<1)

trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,(SARvalue),(Bid - (((SARvalue - Bid)*2.5)*_Point)),NULL);


Your advise is much appreciated. Thanks. 

That. Annot be right,  heckt it again

,(Bid - (((SARvalue - Bid)*2.5)*_Point))

 
amando:

That. Annot be right,  heckt it again

,(Bid - (((SARvalue - Bid)*2.5)*_Point))


Hi Amando,


What do you mean by that?

 
kandasami:

Hi Amando,


What do you mean by that?

I dont know your sar value, but normally its a price, that price you cannot muliplie with points

 
kandasami:

Hi All,

I have just started learning on how to code using meta editor and I am facing an issue as described below:

- For instance on an ideal sell trade; 

Entry Price : 1.2220

Stop Loss (SAR VALUE) : 1.2240 "Entry Price +20 pips"

Ideal Take Profit Level: 1.2220 (EP) - 50pips (Stop Loss distance from EP times 2.5x) = 1.2170


However, my EA as it is now is getting back the same value as the Entry Price for the Stop loss level - 1.19874.


Here is the fraction of the code which I think I've screwed something up.

if (signal =="sell" && PositionsTotal()<1)

trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,(SARvalue),(Bid - (((SARvalue - Bid)*2.5)*_Point)),NULL);


Your advise is much appreciated. Thanks. 

if(Short==true&&SellOrders<1){
        double SL=0;if(StopLoss==true&&SAR[1]>Bid){SL=SAR[1];}
        double TP=0;if(TakeProfit>0){TP=Bid-(SAR[1]-Bid)*TakeProfit;} // input double TakeProfit=2.5
        if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,LotSize,Bid,SL,TP,CustomComment)){
                Print("PositionOpen error ",trade.ResultRetcode());
                return;
                }
        }
  
trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,(SARvalue),(Bid - (((SARvalue - Bid)*2.5)*_Point)),NULL);

You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit by the Ask.

  1. Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?

  2. Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close to a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
              MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25

  3. The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)

    Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes.
    My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, average maximum spread = 134.
    My EURCHF shows average spread = 18 points, average maximum spread = 106.
    (your broker will be similar).
              Is it reasonable to have such a huge spreads (20 pip spreads) in EURCHF? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022)

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