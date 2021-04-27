Feedbacks on products received but no stars in title

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Hello,

I thought it was better to write to Service Desk, but due to the fact there are no subject about my problem, the only option is to post it on the forum.

Basically I only want to understand why I received a feedback on one of my product but in the title bar stars remain gray, seems like the review i received is not considered.

Can someone explain me why?

Thanks

 
Fabio Cavalloni:

Hello,

I thought it was better to write to Service Desk, but due to the fact there are no subject about my problem, the only option is to post it on the forum.

Basically I only want to understand why I received a feedback on one of my product but in the title bar stars remain gray, seems like the review i received is not considered.

Can someone explain me why?

Thanks

They have a bot that decides if your reviews are real or not.  It doesn’t work very well in my opinion.  And as usual here you are not allowed to contest the outcome 
 

Thanks for your reply!

Surely it's not working well but i'm almost sure there is nothing i can do against it....

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