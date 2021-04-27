Feedbacks on products received but no stars in title
Fabio Cavalloni:They have a bot that decides if your reviews are real or not. It doesn’t work very well in my opinion. And as usual here you are not allowed to contest the outcome
Hello,
I thought it was better to write to Service Desk, but due to the fact there are no subject about my problem, the only option is to post it on the forum.
Basically I only want to understand why I received a feedback on one of my product but in the title bar stars remain gray, seems like the review i received is not considered.
Can someone explain me why?
Thanks
Thanks for your reply!
Surely it's not working well but i'm almost sure there is nothing i can do against it....
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I thought it was better to write to Service Desk, but due to the fact there are no subject about my problem, the only option is to post it on the forum.
Basically I only want to understand why I received a feedback on one of my product but in the title bar stars remain gray, seems like the review i received is not considered.
Can someone explain me why?
Thanks