Can not upload mql4 indicator in the Market, only .ex5 extension allowed?
You have to choose the right market category.
Folasade Aina:
I choose indicator category.
You started with the wrong path, you must choose >> Add MetaTrader 4 app.
Hello
I want to sell my mql4 indicator in the market, but the system do not allow me to upload .ex4 file . it only allowed to upload .ex5 extension.
is it possible to solve my problem.