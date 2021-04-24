Can not upload mql4 indicator in the Market, only .ex5 extension allowed?

Hello 

I want to sell my mql4 indicator in the market, but the system do not allow me to upload .ex4 file . it only allowed to upload .ex5 extension.

You have to choose the right market category. 
 

I choose indicator category.


 
You started with the wrong path, you must choose >> Add MetaTrader 4 app.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/new_product/mt4

