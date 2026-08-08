Indicators: RSI stop and reverse indicator
Hi, very nice work. can please make this in mt5 with alert? Thanks
Very good Indicator.
sameer gill #:
Hi, very nice work. can please make this in mt5 with alert? Thanks
Hi, very nice work. can please make this in mt5 with alert? Thanks
Hercs van Wyk #:Just enable the MQL5 Lite AI Assistant in MT5, copy and paste the MQL4 source code into it, and prompt it to "Convert this MQL4 code into MQL5 code."
I wish he would reply with a conversion. This is a great indicator.
@sameer gill and @Hercs van Wyk, "just" wasn't that easy in the AI conversion. Multiple attempts failed using the prompt in Post #6.
Interestingly, "Rewrite the following MT4 indicator for use in MT5 [followed by pasted MQL4 code]" succeeded on the first attempt─with a massive amount of AI thinking, that is. Of course, the Assistant is agentic so...
@maximo, the MQL5 Lite AI Assistant did you a solid by preserving your original copyright.
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RSI stop and reverse indicator:
This RSI stop and reverse indicator makes use of RSI on price v2 code. If required the RSI level bands can be hidden.
Author: maximo