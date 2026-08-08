Indicators: RSI stop and reverse indicator

New comment
 

RSI stop and reverse indicator:

This RSI stop and reverse indicator makes use of RSI on price v2 code. If required the RSI level bands can be hidden.

RSI stop and reverse indicator

Author: maximo

 
Hi, very nice work. can please make this in mt5 with alert? Thanks
 
Very good Indicator.
 
sameer gill #:
Hi, very nice work. can please make this in mt5 with alert? Thanks

I wish he would reply with a conversion. This is a great indicator.

 
This is awesome, thanks for sharing this indicator. Very helpful, I add alert and signal arrow, perfect!
 
Hercs van Wyk #:

I wish he would reply with a conversion. This is a great indicator.

I'd like to replicate it in mql5. Can you tell me what he did there? Because he used quite some obfuscation...
 
sameer gill #:
Hi, very nice work. can please make this in mt5 with alert? Thanks
Hercs van Wyk #:

I wish he would reply with a conversion. This is a great indicator.

Just enable the MQL5 Lite AI Assistant in MT5, copy and paste the MQL4 source code into it, and prompt it to "Convert this MQL4 code into MQL5 code."
 

@sameer gill and @Hercs van Wyk, "just" wasn't that easy in the AI conversion. Multiple attempts failed using the prompt in Post #6.

Interestingly, "Rewrite the following MT4 indicator for use in MT5 [followed by pasted MQL4 code]" succeeded on the first attempt─with a massive amount of AI thinking, that is. Of course, the Assistant is agentic so...

@maximo, the MQL5 Lite AI Assistant did you a solid by preserving your original copyright.

Files:
RSI_stop_v_reverse.mq5  7 kb
New comment