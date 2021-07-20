Why few 1000 friends in m friends list has suddenly disappeared ? - page 2

"Resetting" the friends counter

Rashid Umarov , 2021.04.27 11:15

Changes have been made in chats that will make cheating friends meaningless. It doesn't matter which way it was done - manually or automatically using scripts.

This will help fight spam.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

They have removed unaccepted friend requests and they have put a limit to the active friend requests we can have.

1. How many pending friend requests are allowed?
2. How can we know the number of our pending friend requests?
 
Hosein Rahnama:
1. How many pending friend requests are allowed?
2. How can we know the number of our pending friend requests?

We do not know about how many.

But you can go to your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hosein.rahnama to check the pending requests (pending requests = users who want to be your friends).
This is my profile and my pending request:

There are some users who are making the pending requests for many times in a day with the different users (just to sell something to them), and those users are going to be banned. But if you are not doing it (and if you are receiving the requests once in a week for example so - not a problem at all).
