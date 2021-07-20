Why few 1000 friends in m friends list has suddenly disappeared ? - page 2
"Resetting" the friends counter
Rashid Umarov , 2021.04.27 11:15
Changes have been made in chats that will make cheating friends meaningless. It doesn't matter which way it was done - manually or automatically using scripts.
This will help fight spam.
They have removed unaccepted friend requests and they have put a limit to the active friend requests we can have.
1. How many pending friend requests are allowed?
2. How can we know the number of our pending friend requests?
We do not know about how many.
But you can go to your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hosein.rahnama to check the pending requests (pending requests = users who want to be your friends).
