Can’t find UiPath (PATH) on MT5 app
Yesterday, UiPath went on stock market, open for trade. However I couldn’t find it in my MT5 app. Does anyone know why?
UiPath inc. (PATH)?
You open this chart and open the trade on it?
Connect to your broker/trading account and check on the Market Watch for this symbol.
Or you want to open the trade but can not find UiPath in Metatrader?
Any symbol is related to the broker (it is not related to the MT5 app.): one broker proposes some symbol to trade, and other brokers - not.
Example with one broker:
And quality of the data/quotes is related to the brokers too, example with specification of this symbol for one broker:
Thanks for your reply Sergey!
The broker I'm using is Admiral Markets. UiPath seems to be availble on their own app. But I usually trades on MT5, and I can't find the symbol.
By the way, it is better to search using desktop Metatrader.
Not all the brokers are having this symbol.
By the way, it is better to search using desktop Metatrader.
