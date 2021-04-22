Can’t find UiPath (PATH) on MT5 app

New comment
 
Yesterday, UiPath went on stock market, open for trade. However I couldn’t find it in my MT5 app. Does anyone know why?

Thanks in advance.
 
Rose Pan:
Yesterday, UiPath went on stock market, open for trade. However I couldn’t find it in my MT5 app. Does anyone know why?

Thanks in advance.

UiPath inc. (PATH)?
You open this chart and open the trade on it?
Connect to your broker/trading account and check on the Market Watch for this symbol.


Or you want to open the trade but can not find UiPath in Metatrader?
Any symbol is related to the broker (it is not related to the MT5 app.): one broker proposes some symbol to trade, and other brokers - not.

Example with one broker:

And quality of the data/quotes is related to the brokers too, example with specification of this symbol for one broker:

 
Sergey Golubev:

UiPath inc. (PATH)?
You open this chart and open the trade on it?
Connect to your broker/trading account and check on the Market Watch for this symbol.


Or you want to open the trade but can not find UiPath in Metatrader?
Any symbol is related to the broker (it is not related to the MT5 app.): one broker proposes some symbol to trade, and other brokers - not.

Example with one broker:

And quality of the data/quotes is related to the brokers too, example with specification of this symbol for one broker:

Thanks for your reply Sergey!

The broker I'm using is Admiral Markets. UiPath seems to be availble on their own app. But I usually trades on MT5, and I can't find the symbol.

Files:
image_6487327.JPG  127 kb
image_6487327n1u.JPG  131 kb
 
Rose Pan:

Thanks for your reply Sergey!

The broker I'm using is Admiral Markets. UiPath seems to be availble on their own app. But I usually trades on MT5, and I can't find the symbol.

Not all the brokers are having this symbol.

By the way, it is better to search using desktop Metatrader.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Not all the brokers are having this symbol.

By the way, it is better to search using desktop Metatrader.
Admiral replied and said this symbol is only available on their Invest MT5 accounts, and I only had a Trade MT5 account. 
New comment