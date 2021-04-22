Issue with SIgnal - Symbols not available

Hi Team,

I have subscribed to a Signal service but I am getting a message that Symbols aren't available.

I have checked my platform and can see that Symbols are available and they are in correct format. Is there I can do about it?

It is related to the mapping (and the mapping is the standard feature in Signal service).
read this small thread for more information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/311109
If mapping doesn't work properly, it is advisable to use a more compatible broker/server setup and move your signal subscription to it (once a week), here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

You can ask the signal provider for advice on suggested brokers.


