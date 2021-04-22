How to add Bitmap to the chart
Hi
I want to add a bitmap to the chart , i put the bmp file on the image folder and its work good (i see the photo on the chart)
but when i sent the EX5 file to my friend he dont see the photo on the chart , just if i send him the bmp file and he put is on image folder then its work good , how can i send the EX5 file without the send the bmp file ?
Include the image in the * .ex5 file using the resource.
- www.mql5.com
Include the image in the * .ex5 file using the resource.
Hi
i tried what you said and still, i see the photo on my chart but when i send the file to my friend he dont see the photo
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| LOGO TEST.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "2.00" #resource "\\Images\\MYLOGO.bmp" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- LOGO(); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void LOGO() { ObjectCreate(0, "LOGO", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetString(0, "LOGO", OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0, "\\Images\\MYLOGO.bmp"); ObjectSetInteger(0,"LOGO",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,0,36); ObjectSetInteger(0,"LOGO",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,0,27); }
Hi
i tried what you said and still, i see the photo on my chart but when i send the file to my friend he dont see the photo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to add Bitmap to the chart
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.04.22 05:50
Include the image in the * .ex5 file using the resource.
Read the help carefully. No need to come up with non-existent commands - use the example from the help.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| LOGO TEST.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "2.00" #resource "\\Images\\MYLOGO.bmp" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- LOGO(); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void LOGO() { ObjectCreate(0,"LOGO",OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSetString(0,"LOGO",OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0, "::Images\\MYLOGO.bmp"); ObjectSetInteger(0,"LOGO",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,0,36); ObjectSetInteger(0,"LOGO",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,0,27); //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Run:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi
I want to add a bitmap to the chart , i put the bmp file on the image folder and its work good (i see the photo on the chart)
but when i sent the EX5 file to my friend he dont see the photo on the chart , just if i send him the bmp file and he put is on image folder then its work good , how can i send the EX5 file without the send the bmp file ?