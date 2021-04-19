Signal Deler

i want to delete my active signal that created 10-15 mn ago...

Sİnce that signal closed to be monitoring

I want to change it as monitoring


thank you for your isterest

 
Muharrem12:

You can either put that signal to private mode, through the Edit option on the upper right corner or delete it and post another.



