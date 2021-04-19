Signal Deler
Muharrem12:
i want to delete my active signal that created 10-15 mn ago...
Sİnce that signal closed to be monitoring
I want to change it as monitoring
thank you for your isterest
You can either put that signal to private mode, through the Edit option on the upper right corner or delete it and post another.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i want to delete my active signal that created 10-15 mn ago...
Sİnce that signal closed to be monitoring
I want to change it as monitoring
thank you for your isterest