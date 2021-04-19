Indicators: Intraday Range Analyzer
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Intraday Range Analyzer:
Visual indicator that calculates and displays the Average Intraday Range (AIR) for any custom session period. Shows historical session ranges as rectangles on the chart, with statistics including average, min, max and standard deviation.
Author: Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira