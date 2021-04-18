Publishing new EA's / Problem with the tab "Version"
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Hi everyone !
I would like to post some EA's to sell on MQL5 , but I have a problem with the tab Version
I got this message:
What is wrong please in my header ?
I thank you in advance for your answer.