Publishing new EA's / Problem with the tab "Version"

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Hi everyone !


I would like to post some EA's to sell on MQL5 , but I have  a problem with the tab Version


I got this message: 


1



What is wrong please in my header ?


2


I thank you in advance for your answer.

  
#property version   "3.15"

Version 3.15

 
Thank you Vladimir Karputov ! 
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