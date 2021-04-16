Blank MetaQuotes ID

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How do I fix this?


 
Craig Robert Feaster:

How do I fix this?


https://www.mql5.com/en/users/craigfeaster/security

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/craigfeaster/security

What do I change? I've never had this issue.

 
Craig Robert Feaster:

What do I change? I've never had this issue.

You don't change, you set up your Metaquotes ID.

Follow the instructions on that page, under Metaquotes ID.

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