Wrong values retrieved from indicator buffers
Arad_1:It's also easier to drive a car than a plane.
I just moved from mql4 to mql5 , and honestly mql4 was much easier then mql5 in most cases ,
anyhow i am trying to read buffers values from an indicator , but it only shows me 0 instead of the actual buffer value.7
Here is my code :
what am i doing wrong here ?
double GetIndicator(int handle, int buffer_num, int index) { double arr[]; if(CopyBuffer(handle, buffer_num, 0, index+1, arr) <= 0) { ...this is error processing } return 0; }Why are you expecting something else than 0 ?
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I just moved from mql4 to mql5 , and honestly mql4 was much easier then mql5 in most cases ,
anyhow i am trying to read buffers values from an indicator , but it only shows me 0 instead of the actual buffer value.7
Here is my code :
what am i doing wrong here ?