MT4 Manager Installation
Emanuel P:I think the problem is not with the endpoint, it could be manager check weather its the latest release package or try in another system. i have mt4 manager its working.
Hope Metaquotes will answer: i can't install the MT4 Manager and i want know if the api1.mql5.com working or not (Ping is ok but the download don't work).
Version 5.0.0.1398
Emanuel P:
Hope Metaquotes will answer: i can't install the MT4 Manager and i want know if the api1.mql5.com working or not (Ping is ok but the download don't work).
Version 5.0.0.1398
I think it is related to the brokers or IB and we are not discussing it here on the forum.
Because this forum is for the traders only (not for brokers and not for IB of the brokers).
for information.
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Hope Metaquotes will answer: i can't install the MT4 Manager and i want know if the api1.mql5.com working or not (Ping is ok but the download don't work).
Version 5.0.0.1398