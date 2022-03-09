No real signals displaying in the signal tab of MT4 terminal.
Beyondream2011:Click on tab Type in Signal tab and choose Real to filter
No real signals displaying in the signal tab of MT4 terminal.
Only demo signals.
Can anyone help?
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No real signals displaying in the signal tab of MT4 terminal.
Only demo signals.
Can anyone help?