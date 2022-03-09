No real signals displaying in the signal tab of MT4 terminal.

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No real signals displaying in the signal tab of MT4 terminal.

Only demo signals. 

Can anyone help? 

 

 
Beyondream2011:

No real signals displaying in the signal tab of MT4 terminal.

Only demo signals. 

Can anyone help? 

 

Click on tab Type in Signal tab and choose Real to filter
 
Tan Phan Ngoc #:
Click on tab Type in Signal tab and choose Real to filter
No real signal I displaying at the mt4 platform
 
Melusi Sfiso #:
No real signal I displaying at the mt4 platform

That is wrong, all signals with a subscription price are real.

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