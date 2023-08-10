is this correct implementation of iCustom in mql5
OK, I bet you are receiving the handle to the indicator and think its the value you are retrieving.
But it is only a guess, since you do not show the full code around the function-call iCustom(...);
it works like this:
double values[]; int handle = iCustom(...); CopyBuffer(handle, ..., values);
OK, I bet you are receiving the handle to the indicator and think its the value you are retrieving.
But it is only a guess, since you do not show the full code around the function-call iCustom(...);
Here is the full code :
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" int inp1=5; int inp2=300; int indbuffer=3; int candshift=15; int OnInit() { EventSetMillisecondTimer(1); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { EventKillTimer(); } void OnTick() { } void OnTimer() { if(iCustom(NULL,0,"LTD by KDMfx",inp1,inp2,indbuffer ,candshift)); { Print("asd"); } }
actually this is my first time working with mt5 or mql5 , and i am trying to see how the iCustom works , or if its the same in mql5 as mql4 , thats why i just used these 2 lines to print the buffer value.
OK, I bet you are receiving the handle to the indicator and think its the value you are retrieving.
But it is only a guess, since you do not show the full code around the function-call iCustom(...);
it works like this:
so we give the indicator buffer to read in the iCustom or inside of the handle ?
You are making a gross mistake: in MQL5 you create a handle AT EVERY TICK (in your case, every N-seconds).
Remember: in MQL5, the indicator handle MUST be created ONCE and it must be done in OnInit ().
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I am trying to read the buffer value of an mt5 indicator , which has 4 buffers and 2 input parameters
and this is how i am using it in iCustom :
where inp1 and inp2 are the 2 input parameters of the "LTD by KDMfx" indicators , and indbuffer is the buffer of the indicator i want to read , and the candshift is the candle id of the shift in candle.
is this the wrong implementation of the iCustom in mql5? because i am getting value "10" no matter what cadle shift or what indbuffer i use