I think the forward testing option given in mt5 is not good enough, and this method of manual forward testing is better. Any opinions?
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Forward testing option given in mt5 is perhaps not so good. In my opinion if we manually pass the better range of selected parameters for forward testing, it'll be a better reliable testing.
This is done to prevent solo high result surrounded by all lows from being passed for forward testing and contaminating the result. Instead we wish to pass the range of better performing parameters so that the risk factor is low.
check the image to see what I mean. I need opinions and suggestions for this thought.
Thanks to all.