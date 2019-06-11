MT4 UI Text Size
I mean the UI text. Meaning all the writing in the terminal. Prices, tabs etc.
Far to small to read unless I'm sitting really close to the screen.
Hi fellow MT4 users,
I bought a Surface Pro 3 and installed MT4 on it. Works fine however the text is too small to read and strains my eyes making it almost unusable.
I have tried changing text size to larger in Windows and playing with the DPI settings but nothing has made the text larger in MT4. Is there anyway other way I can make the text larger?
I took a picture with my phone, hopefully you can get an idea of the small text. Thanks!
Bugger :(.
My broker doesn't have MT5 yet to guess I'll have to deal with it.
Thanks anyway!
yes, it is too smal and cant be read. Never use Surface Pro but have you use magnifier as in Windows 7 (start>all programs>accessories>ease of access>magnifiers)?
Think that may be the only way around it.
Shame because the screen is really high resolution so cant fit more of the chart on the screen but cant read the text well :(.
Think that may be the only way around it.
Shame because the screen is really high resolution so cant fit more of the chart on the screen but cant read the text well :(.
The resolution is 2160x1440. I've tried lowering the resolution which works to some extent however it leaves black bars depending on what resolution I set. No lower resolutions fill the whole screen so I'm wasting screen space :(.
In order for MT4 to run on the Surface Pro 3 with a larger font you must right click the Mt4 icon, Properties, choose the compatibility tab and select disable display scaling on high DPI settings. That should do the trick when connected to a second monitor. While open on the surface pro monitor you have to adjust the screen resolution.
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Hi fellow MT4 users,
I bought a Surface Pro 3 and installed MT4 on it. Works fine however the text is too small to read and strains my eyes making it almost unusable.
I have tried changing text size to larger in Windows and playing with the DPI settings but nothing has made the text larger in MT4. Is there anyway other way I can make the text larger?
I took a picture with my phone, hopefully you can get an idea of the small text. Thanks!