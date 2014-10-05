How many percent of max drawdown is good?
- How many pip do we take profit?
- Should we trade one pair or multi pair?
- Weekend disaster
high risk , high profit , high gain , high dd
low risk , low profit, low gain, low dd
How many percent of max drawdown is good? We know the higher risk the higher profit. However, we should find out a point where is called acceptable. I think max drawdown 30% is acceptable. What is your opinon?
DD max 15% for profit 30%.
Profit is about 2 x DD .
We don't need to expect profit above 30% monthly, except if there is a strong trend is on track
and we start trade it exactly on S/R as first opportunity for turning point new trend begins.
Chance of a good position usually once a week when the price touches the major S/R.
If we can be disciplined about it, DD is usually below 10%.
But, actually, our psychology is our real enemy :)
Not easy trading in forex,
Even, the robot can die by various causes.
So, we must be disciplined and patient,
and start it with a trading plan by determining S/R to come
If we late, better we don't open trades.
Once again, it is not easy even only buy or sell,
because we often do not have patience while waiting for the right time before opening a trading position.
Regards.
I think maximum 30%
DD 30% make me cry all day ^_^
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