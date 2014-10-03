about Ichimoku Kinco Hyo chart trading

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I am studying mql program language recently.

In the near future I will develop Ichimoku Kinco Hyo EA program.

There are 5 parameters.

They are Kijun-sen, Tenkan-sen, Chikou Span, Senkou Span A and B.




I am concentrated on the move of Chikou Span and Candlestick.

What's your opinion?

 
jcs14567:

I am studying mql program language recently.

In the near future I will develop Ichimoku Kinco Hyo EA program.

There are 5 parameters.

They are Kijun-sen, Tenkan-sen, Chikou Span, Senkou Span A and B.




I am concentrated on the move of Chikou Span and Candlestick.

What's your opinion?

I believe that using a breakup and breakdown of the cloud on high time frames gives a really interesting signal. 
 
Rosiman:
I believe that using a breakup and breakdown of the cloud on high time frames gives a really interesting signal. 

I agree with you.

The rapid upward move in the right area of chart occurs after candlesticks breakup cloud.

Thanks to your very worthy opinion.

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