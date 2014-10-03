about Ichimoku Kinco Hyo chart trading
jcs14567:I believe that using a breakup and breakdown of the cloud on high time frames gives a really interesting signal.
There are 5 parameters.
I am studying mql program language recently.
In the near future I will develop Ichimoku Kinco Hyo EA program.
There are 5 parameters.
They are Kijun-sen, Tenkan-sen, Chikou Span, Senkou Span A and B.
I am concentrated on the move of Chikou Span and Candlestick.
What's your opinion?
Rosiman:
I believe that using a breakup and breakdown of the cloud on high time frames gives a really interesting signal.
I believe that using a breakup and breakdown of the cloud on high time frames gives a really interesting signal.
I agree with you.
The rapid upward move in the right area of chart occurs after candlesticks breakup cloud.
Thanks to your very worthy opinion.
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I am studying mql program language recently.
In the near future I will develop Ichimoku Kinco Hyo EA program.
There are 5 parameters.
They are Kijun-sen, Tenkan-sen, Chikou Span, Senkou Span A and B.
I am concentrated on the move of Chikou Span and Candlestick.
What's your opinion?