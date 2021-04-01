Unknown charachters apears while coding
Reza nasimi:
Hello everyone
While coding a part of a variable name suddenly turned to a string of unknown charatcter(s).
Long time ago I had this issue so many times and I didn't figure out why, but now it happened again.
Any idea why it happenes?
Help is easier if you write down your piece of code by pressing ALT + S, not as a picture.
Mehmet Bastem:
Help is easier if you write down your piece of code by pressing ALT + S, not as a picture.
Thanks for the reply,
If I had a coding question off course I would do that.
The screen shot showes the problem, isn't it?
Please look at the line 307
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Hello everyone
While coding a part of a variable name suddenly turned to a string of unknown charatcter(s).
Long time ago I had this issue so many times and I didn't figure out why, but now it happened again.
Any idea why it happenes?