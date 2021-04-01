Unknown charachters apears while coding

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Hello everyone


While coding a part of a variable name suddenly turned to a string of unknown charatcter(s).

Long time ago I had this issue so many times and I didn't figure out why, but now it happened again.

Any idea why it happenes?



 
Reza nasimi:

Hello everyone


While coding a part of a variable name suddenly turned to a string of unknown charatcter(s).

Long time ago I had this issue so many times and I didn't figure out why, but now it happened again.

Any idea why it happenes?



Help is easier if you write down your piece of code by pressing ALT + S, not as a picture.

 
Mehmet Bastem:

Help is easier if you write down your piece of code by pressing ALT + S, not as a picture.

Thanks for the reply, 
If I had a coding question off course I would do that.

The screen shot showes the problem, isn't it?


Please look at the line 307

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