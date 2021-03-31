transfer a copied signal from one account to an other one
Is there a possibility to transfer a copied signal from one account to an other one (on the same broker)?
Thanks
Yes, you can move your signal subscription to another trading account, once a week:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
I moved the signal to a smaller account which has a balance of only 200$ and got the following warning:
"different specification of symbol GBPUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000, subscriber has 100".
Will that have an effect on copying the signal?
Only if you copy trades, larger than 100 lots, which is unlikely.
