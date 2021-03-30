Can someone point out to me the reason that I get a warning at line 46?

You don't mention what warning you get.

Probably that the return from OrderSend should be checked.

Check that it returns >0 else print the error.


Yes , its that return value of OrderSend should be checked 


 

I am sorry, noted

  
int ticket=0;
//---
ticket=OrderSend(...);
 
Yes the warning has disappeared, but would you help me understand why I should assign the OrderSend function to an int variable so I wont get this warning? as I did not get the same warning for OrdersTotal() and I want to know the difference between OrderSend () and OrdersTotal() for instance, as why OrderSend() should be assigned to int variable while OrdersTotal () worked fine without assign it to any kind of variables?
