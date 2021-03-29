An issue about the location of VPS

New comment
 

I use the MTforex VPS and just found that the location of my VPS changed by the system after weekend. Could I fix the location of the host server?

The change of the location of my VPS would affect the operation of my EA, so it is necessary for me to fix it.

 

You can change MQL5 server for your subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

 
Sergey Golubev:

You can change MQL5 server for your subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

Thanks for your reply.

I know I can change it there. However, the issue is that the system changed the location by itself. I want to know the reason and how I could fix not change the location.

New comment