Real Ticks Discarded, Price Mismatch, Minutes Bars Absent
I am not sure that it will help (it may be some very specific issue which is unknwon for me sorry), but you can load the ticks to be insde Metatrader:
Sergey Golubev:
Did not help, unfortunately
After you loaded the ticks to Metatrader so - open respective chart, right mouse click and select "Refresh".
And all the ticks will be loaded to the charts and can be used in strategy tester.
When I do backtests on MT5 using "Every tick based on real ticks"
I get many "Real Ticks Discarded", "Price Mismatch" and "Minutes Bars Absent" errors on all pairs.
How to fix this?