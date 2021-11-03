Real Ticks Discarded, Price Mismatch, Minutes Bars Absent

New comment
 

When I do backtests on MT5 using "Every tick based on real ticks"
I get many "Real Ticks Discarded", "Price Mismatch" and "Minutes Bars Absent" errors on all pairs.
How to fix this?


The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
What are the differences between the three modes of testing in MetaTrader 5, and what should be particularly looked for? How does the testing of an EA, trading simultaneously on multiple instruments, take place? When and how are the indicator values calculated during testing, and how are the events handled? How to synchronize the bars from different instruments during testing in an "open prices only" mode? This article aims to provide answers to these and many other questions.
 

I am not sure that it will help (it may be some very specific issue which is unknwon for me sorry), but you can load the ticks to be insde Metatrader:

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am not sure that it will help (it may be some very specific issue which is unknwon for me sorry), but you can load the ticks to be insde Metatrader:

Did not help, unfortunately

 
After you loaded the ticks to Metatrader so - open respective chart, right mouse click and select "Refresh".
And all the ticks will be loaded to the charts and can be used in strategy tester.
New comment