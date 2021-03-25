is there someone who can help me understand these 2 lines of coding?

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limit = rates_total-prev_calculated // so this should mean that limit equal to total number of bars - the already calculated bars by the indicator


why limit will be incremented by 1?




 
It is used to avoid calculating same candles again.. to avoid repeated bars.
 
Ahmed Hussain: It is used to avoid calculating same candles again.. to avoid repeated bars.
Needed only when returning rates_total.
          How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 - #14 & #19
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