is there someone who can help me understand these 2 lines of coding?
It is used to avoid calculating same candles again.. to avoid repeated bars.
Ahmed Hussain: It is used to avoid calculating same candles again.. to avoid repeated bars.Needed only when returning rates_total.
How to do your lookbacks correctly #9 - #14 & #19
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limit = rates_total-prev_calculated // so this should mean that limit equal to total number of bars - the already calculated bars by the indicator
why limit will be incremented by 1?