BUG - add friend

Hello, i find an bug in pop-up adding friend. There is an error with POST, look at this screen:***

Administrators, can you repair it, please?

 
Vojtech Svobodnik :

Vladimir Karputov:

Sorry, here it is.

Files:
bug.png  292 kb
 
Vojtech Svobodnik :

Thanks for the clarification. There is a problem, on the ru forum they also reported such a problem.

