VPS doens not copy signal

Hello,

Can anybody help me with my issue:

 My VPS does not copy trades from the signal provider.


I have the journal from server: 



How can I solve this ?


Thank you

Files:
vps_output.txt  20 kb
 

I have same issue in

Host server:

MQL5 London LD4 05
MQL5 London LD4 11
MQL5 London LD4 09
MQL5 London LD4 06
MQL5 London LD4 01

 

Try to change your MQL5 VP server and re-synchronize/migrate your signal settings.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Problem solved! thanks
 

