VPS doens not copy signal
I have same issue in
MQL5 London LD4 05
MQL5 London LD4 11
MQL5 London LD4 09
MQL5 London LD4 06
MQL5 London LD4 01
Try to change your MQL5 VP server and re-synchronize/migrate your signal settings.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Problem solved! thanks
Problem solved
thanks
Hello,
Can anybody help me with my issue:
My VPS does not copy trades from the signal provider.
I have the journal from server:
How can I solve this ?
Thank you