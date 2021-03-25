Pivot Point for MT4 (MQL5)

Can anyone help in which pivot needs to be installed on MT$ under MQL5. I'm trying to installed that are open source on internet. However, I'm unable to do it.
 
Rahul Chaudhary :
You can search CodeBase. You can search through the website:

Pivot

You can search directly in the terminal:

Pivot

