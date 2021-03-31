Meaning Of News Flags Colors in MT5
I think -
- green is more than expected (actual value is more than forecast or more than previous one);
- red is less than expected (actual value is less than forecast or more than previous one).
Example for red and green here https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar
Ah ok, makes sense, and the white ones seems to be the speeches and the events that have no forecast/values.
Can someone please explain the meaning of the colors on the news flags? For example, there is red, white and green.
