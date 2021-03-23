EA closes trades immediately after opening
Here is the code ive used before but for some reason it will not place trades now.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Cortana.mq4 | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int Magic = 2323; int MaxTrades = 1; input double LotsToTrade = 0.01; input double StopLoss = 150; input double ProfitTarget = 500; input int MaxCloseSpreadPips = 20; // Trade Time Delay int TradeDelayTimeSeconds = (1 * 1 * 15 * 60); //15 minute delay datetime LastTradePlacedTimestamp = 0; bool LongSetup = False; bool ShortSetup = False; int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function Will Run every tick | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //Indicators************************************************************** //Moving Average double MovingAvgFilter = iMA(NULL, 0, 200, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); //Candle 0 Stochastic double KM0 = iStochastic(Symbol(), 0, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 0); double DS0 = iStochastic(Symbol(), 0, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, 0, MODE_SIGNAL, 0); //Candle 1 Stochastic double KM1 = iStochastic(Symbol(), 0, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 1); double DS1 = iStochastic(Symbol(), 0, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, 0, MODE_SIGNAL, 1); if (GetTotalOpenTrades() < MaxTrades){ if ((TimeCurrent()- LastTradePlacedTimestamp) < TradeDelayTimeSeconds) return; //Buy Paramaters if ( PRICE_CLOSE > MovingAvgFilter && (KM0 < 20) && (DS0 < 20) && (KM1 < DS1) && (KM0 > DS0) ) { LongSetup = True; } if (LongSetup == True) { double OrderResult = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, LotsToTrade, Ask, 10, Ask-(StopLoss*Point), Ask+(ProfitTarget*Point), NULL, Magic, 0, clrAqua); Print("BUy ",Ask," Stop ",Ask-StopLoss*Point," TP ", Ask+ProfitTarget*Point," Error ",GetLastError()); LongSetup = False; LastTradePlacedTimestamp = TimeCurrent(); } else if ( PRICE_CLOSE < MovingAvgFilter && (KM0 > 80) && (DS0 > 80) && (KM1 > DS1) && (KM0 < DS0) ) { ShortSetup = True; } if (ShortSetup == True) { double OrderResult = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, LotsToTrade, Bid, 10, Bid+(StopLoss*Point), Bid-(ProfitTarget*Point), NULL, Magic, 0, clrRed); ShortSetup = False; Print("Sell ",Bid," Stop ",Bid+StopLoss*Point," TP ", Bid-ProfitTarget*Point," Error ",GetLastError()); LastTradePlacedTimestamp = TimeCurrent(); } if (GetTotalProfits() > ProfitTarget) CloseAllTrades(); if (GetTotalProfits() < StopLoss) CloseAllTrades(); } } //Return the total Number of open Trades int GetTotalOpenTrades() { int TotalTrades = 0; //Loop through open orders and add them to TotalTrades for (int t=0; t<OrdersTotal(); t++) { if(OrderSelect(t, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol() != Symbol()) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber() != Magic) continue; if(OrderCloseTime() != 0) continue; TotalTrades = (TotalTrades +1); } } return TotalTrades; } void CloseAllTrades() { int CloseResult = 0; for (int t=0; t<OrdersTotal(); t++){ if(OrderSelect(t, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if (OrderMagicNumber() != Magic) continue; if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol()) continue; if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) CloseResult = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Bid, MaxCloseSpreadPips, clrAliceBlue); if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) CloseResult = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Ask, MaxCloseSpreadPips, clrCrimson); t--; } } return; } //Check total profit for all trades combined double GetTotalProfits() { double TotalProfits = 0.0; for (int t=0; t<OrdersTotal(); t++) { if(OrderSelect(t, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if (OrderMagicNumber() != Magic) continue; if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol()) continue; if (OrderCloseTime() != 0) continue; TotalProfits = (TotalProfits + OrderProfit()); } } return TotalProfits; }
Thanks I made the corrections, now only sell trades are being placed and being closed immediately
I fixed the problem with only sell trades happening by using a 1 SMA. I still have a the problem with orders closing imminently. What could be causing this problem?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Cortana.mq4 | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int Magic = 2323; int MaxTrades = 1; input double LotsToTrade = 0.01; input double StopLoss = 150; input double ProfitTarget = 350; input int MaxCloseSpreadPips = 20; // Trade Time Delay int TradeDelayTimeSeconds = (1 * 1 * 30 * 60); //30 minute delay datetime LastTradePlacedTimestamp = 0; bool LongSetup = False; bool ShortSetup = False; int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function Will Run every tick | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //Indicators************************************************************** //Moving Average double MovingAvgFilter = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 200, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); double MovingAvg = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 1, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); //Candle 0 Stochastic double KM0 = iStochastic(Symbol(), 0, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 0); double DS0 = iStochastic(Symbol(), 0, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, 0, MODE_SIGNAL, 0); //Candle 1 Stochastic double KM1 = iStochastic(Symbol(), 0, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 1); double DS1 = iStochastic(Symbol(), 0, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, 0, MODE_SIGNAL, 1); if (GetTotalOpenTrades() < MaxTrades){ if ((TimeCurrent()- LastTradePlacedTimestamp) < TradeDelayTimeSeconds) return; //Buy Paramaters if ( MovingAvg > MovingAvgFilter && (KM0 < 20) && (DS0 < 20) && (KM1 < DS1) && (KM0 > DS0) ) { LongSetup = True; } if (LongSetup == True) { double OrderResult = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, LotsToTrade, Ask, 10, Ask-(StopLoss*Point), Ask+(ProfitTarget*Point), NULL, Magic, 0, clrAqua); Print("Buy ",Ask," Stop ",Ask-StopLoss*Point," TP ", Ask+ProfitTarget*Point," Error ",GetLastError()); LongSetup = False; LastTradePlacedTimestamp = TimeCurrent(); } else if ( MovingAvg < MovingAvgFilter && (KM0 > 80) && (DS0 > 80) && (KM1 > DS1) && (KM0 < DS0) ) { ShortSetup = True; } if (ShortSetup == True) { double OrderResult = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, LotsToTrade, Bid, 10, Bid+(StopLoss*Point), Bid-(ProfitTarget*Point), NULL, Magic, 0, clrRed); ShortSetup = False; //Print("Sell ",Bid," Stop ",Bid+StopLoss*Point," TP ", Bid-ProfitTarget*Point," Error ",GetLastError()); LastTradePlacedTimestamp = TimeCurrent(); } if (GetTotalProfits() > ProfitTarget) CloseAllTrades(); if (GetTotalProfits() < StopLoss) CloseAllTrades(); } } //Return the total Number of open Trades int GetTotalOpenTrades() { int TotalTrades = 0; //Loop through open orders and add them to TotalTrades for (int t=0; t<OrdersTotal(); t++) { if(OrderSelect(t, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol() != Symbol()) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber() != Magic) continue; if(OrderCloseTime() != 0) continue; TotalTrades = (TotalTrades +1); } } return TotalTrades; } void CloseAllTrades() { int CloseResult = 0; for (int t=0; t<OrdersTotal(); t++){ if(OrderSelect(t, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if (OrderMagicNumber() != Magic) continue; if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol()) continue; if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) CloseResult = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Bid, MaxCloseSpreadPips, clrAliceBlue); if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) CloseResult = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Ask, MaxCloseSpreadPips, clrCrimson); t--; } } return; } //Check total profit for all trades combined double GetTotalProfits() { double TotalProfits = 0.0; for (int t=0; t<OrdersTotal(); t++) { if(OrderSelect(t, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if (OrderMagicNumber() != Magic) continue; if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol()) continue; if (OrderCloseTime() != 0) continue; TotalProfits = (TotalProfits + OrderProfit()); } } return TotalProfits; }
This depends on your strategy. What are the conditions for opening BUY position? It depends on your code below. If you claim that there are no errors in your BUY code, you will be helped if you upload the screenshot from the BUY Position here.
if (PRICE_CLOSE> MovingAvgFilter && (KM0 <20) && (DS0 <20) && (KM1 <DS1) && (KM0> DS0))
Here is the Image showing the journal and the chart
