Indicators: Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006

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Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006:

Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006

Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006

Author: maximo

 

Braid Filter for MT5

Files:
BraidFilterWithATR.mq5  6 kb
 
Alireza #:

Braid Filter for MT5

Thank you good sir
 
how to change it appear by histogram, not by using line graph? thank you
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