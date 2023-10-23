Indicators: Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006
Braid Filter for MT5
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how to change it appear by histogram, not by using line graph? thank you
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Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006:
Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006
Author: maximo