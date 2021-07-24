How to search the most viewed in Codebase?

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Dear experienced traders

Do you know how to search the most viewed in Codebase? 

Is there any way to research the most viewed by any sort command? 

Thank you in advance and best regards



 
Zhang Fengqun:

Dear experienced traders

Do you know how to search the most viewed in Codebase? 

Is there any way to research the most viewed by any sort command? 

Thank you in advance and best regards

I don't think there is a way for that.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I don't think there is a way for that.

Thank you so much, Eleni. 

It will be helpful if we have a way to search like that. 

 
Zhang Fengqun:

Thank you so much, Eleni. 

It will be helpful if we have a way to search like that. 

Years ago it was possible, but they removed this feature. So I doubt they will allow it again.

 
Zhang Fengqun -:

Thank you so much, Eleni. 

It will be helpful if we have a way to search like that. 

I agree with you. I was thinking about it this morning.

Perhaps if MQL5 can introduce the use of like a tree search or regroup all topic with an alphabetical order.

E.g [A; B; C; D; E; F etc...]

Or even make use of a spider web search. That could be very innovative.

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