What is annoying on MT5
Can someone teach me how to bring current data (last price action bar) from right side of the screen to the middle of screen. I’m using mobile device (iPad) and cannot figure out how to do that. It can be done easy on mt4 but for some reason cannot be done on MT5. It is annoying
Sorry that's not helpful at all, I'm talking about motile MT5 not desktop
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help → Chart
A user can perform the following operations on charts:
- Scrolling: to scroll through a chart, swipe left or right.
- Scaling: to zoom in, place two fingers together on the area of the chart you want to zoom in and then drag your fingers apart. To zoom out, place two fingers on different parts of the screen and drag them towards each other.
- Use of indicators: to add or remove an indicator from a chart, tap at the top of the chart or execute the "Indicators" command from the context menu.
- Full-screen mode: the full-screen mode is automatically enabled when you rotate your device to the landscape mode. Further you can switch between the full screen and normal mode by tapping on the chart.
- Change the chart type: there are three chart types available. To switch between them, open chart settings by tapping on the appropriate button in the context menu:
- Bar chart: show the chart as a sequence of bars.
- Candlestick: show the chart as a sequence of Japanese candlesticks.
- Line chart: show the chart as a broken line that connects close prices of bars.
- Objects: to add graphical objects to a chart, tap on .
- Settings: to open chart settings, tap on the appropriate button in the context menu.
Sergey you probably didn't understand the question so your reply is not helpful at all
If scrolling is not what you need so sorry.
But if something is possible so it is on the manual.
It is very simple technical function that all platforms have even mt4 have it but for some reason MT5 mobile don’t have it. I’m talking about moving latest data (price action/bar) from right side of the screen towards middle of the screen.
It is very simple technical function that all platforms have even mt4 have it but for some reason MT5 mobile don’t have it. I’m talking about moving latest data (price action/bar) from right side of the screen towards middle of the screen.
Look here - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading/iphone/help/chart#shift
To change the distance of the last bar from the chart edge, scroll the chart to the last price until a vertical separator appears. Next, drag the triangle at the bottom scale of the chart and set the required indent.
